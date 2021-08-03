SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 19,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,275,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.
Several equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.11.
In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 208,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 617,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
