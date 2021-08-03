SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 19,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,275,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Get SunPower alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.11.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 208,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 617,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.