Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Sunrun worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,510 shares of company stock worth $8,773,056. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

