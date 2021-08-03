Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 5.1%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.81. 15,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,861,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,510 shares of company stock worth $8,773,056 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sunrun by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 87,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.