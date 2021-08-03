SuperCom (SPCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPCB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

