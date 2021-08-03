Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75. Insiders purchased 64,200 shares of company stock worth $1,003,205 in the last 90 days.

TSE SPB opened at C$15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

