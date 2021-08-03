Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SUPN stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

