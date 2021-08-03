SureRemit (RMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,399.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $11,399.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

