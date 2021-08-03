Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Set at C$1.25 by Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) received a C$1.25 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGY. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

Surge Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,485. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

