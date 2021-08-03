sUSD Market Cap Reaches $233.45 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $233.45 million and $8.21 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 232,662,323 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

