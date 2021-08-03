SushiSwap Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $8.10 or 0.00021175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $181.66 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00815417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00095540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042306 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 230,354,281 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

