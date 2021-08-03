SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,947 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $544.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,675 shares valued at $14,940,228. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

