Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Trading Down 4%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) shares traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 131,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 291,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14.

Sweet Earth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEHCF)

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

