Swerve Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.89 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swerve has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00061933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00801907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00093689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,110,779 coins and its circulating supply is 14,067,247 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.