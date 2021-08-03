SwiftCash (SWIFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $210,886.63 and approximately $5.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 187.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 184,038,875 coins and its circulating supply is 183,318,444 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

