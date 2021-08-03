Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,591,772 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

