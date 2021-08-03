Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $2.16 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00005642 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $238.58 million and $119.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 110,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

