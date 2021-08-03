Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.87

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 4088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCMWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.18.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

