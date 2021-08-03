Switcheo Price Tops $0.0177 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $27.11 million and approximately $173,227.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00145201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.66 or 1.00059964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.80 or 0.00849466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,593,347,482 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,585,061 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

