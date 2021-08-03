SWYFT (SWYFTT) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market cap of $17,260.16 and $4,976.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00062419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00802640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00093663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041978 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

