Sylo Price Down 1.3% This Week (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $182,378.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

