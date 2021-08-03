Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.00 Million

Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post sales of $326.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.80 million. Synaptics posted sales of $277.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

SYNA stock opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.00. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

