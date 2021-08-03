SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0488

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $75,021.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00408517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.76 or 0.01074274 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,357,457 coins and its circulating supply is 119,600,142 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

