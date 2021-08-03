SyncFab Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00061586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00805233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00093993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042296 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.