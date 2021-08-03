Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 1,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,458. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $712.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

