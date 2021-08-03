Synlogic (SYBX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2021 – Synlogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/27/2021 – Synlogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/15/2021 – Synlogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/15/2021 – Synlogic was given a new $3.26 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Synlogic is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Synlogic had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Synlogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

