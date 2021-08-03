Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 4,859 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 4,859 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $15,354.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00.

SYPR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 million, a PE ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

