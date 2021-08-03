Sysco (SYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

