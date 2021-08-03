Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSMXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $65.49.
Sysmex Company Profile
Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
