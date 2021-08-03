T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $148.00 at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,495. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.