Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.42 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Tabcorp has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

