Taboola.com (TBLA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,737. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

