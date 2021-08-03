Tadpole Finance Price Tops $11.70 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $16,745.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $11.70 or 0.00030561 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00101719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.93 or 1.00020031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00850790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.