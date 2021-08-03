Tael (WABI) 1-Day Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $119.16, $24.72 and $18.11. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.00807399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042298 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

