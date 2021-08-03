Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $173.21, but opened at $166.19. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $159.40, with a volume of 61,328 shares trading hands.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

