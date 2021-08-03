Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect Talis Biomedical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TLIS opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

