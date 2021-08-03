Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.73

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 5358337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVE. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

