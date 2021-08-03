Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.26.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,650 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

