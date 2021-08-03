Tap (XTP) Market Cap Reaches $991,304.62

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Tap has a market cap of $991,304.62 and approximately $325,771.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00061799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00806973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00093962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042190 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

