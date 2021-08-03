Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,958 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises 4.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 17,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

