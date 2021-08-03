Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,765 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up about 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after buying an additional 343,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 30,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,956. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

