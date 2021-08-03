Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 255,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Targa Resources worth $35,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 737.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 204,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

