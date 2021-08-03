Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $126.25 and a 12-month high of $263.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

