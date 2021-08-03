TaskUs (TASK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TASK traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 1,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

