Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Brian Raven bought 437,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,480 ($22,837.73).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

