TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.78. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

