TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$66.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$66.00 price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.55.

TRP traded up C$0.45 on Tuesday, reaching C$61.27. The company had a trading volume of 748,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 in the last three months.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

