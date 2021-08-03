TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.55.

TRP traded up C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.27. 748,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,985. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.98 billion and a PE ratio of 29.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.32.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

