TD Securities Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$47.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPX. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.68.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,514. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. Capital Power has a one year low of C$28.14 and a one year high of C$42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

