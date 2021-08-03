TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $415,488.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $415,488.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

