TE-FOOD Trading 25.5% Higher This Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $501,824.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.04 or 0.00802044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00094403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00041497 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

